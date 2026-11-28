The Fiat Titano could take on a different look with a future update, but Kleber Silva’s render saves its biggest change for the cabin. The designer imagines a dashboard with two screens housed inside a single panel while keeping physical climate-control knobs beneath the display. The project offers an independent digital interpretation of how Fiat could evolve the pickup it builds in Córdoba, Argentina, for South American markets.

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New Fiat Titano render previews a dual-screen cabin and redesigned front end

Inside, a beige trim strip runs across the dashboard and matches the seats. The digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen sit side by side within one dark frame. Lower down, the gear selector and a rotary controller occupy the center console next to the cupholders. The layout separates on-screen information from physical controls, keeping the most frequently used functions within easy reach.

Up front, most of the changes focus on the grille. A vertical element carrying the Fiat name divides the black grille, while the headlights stretch outward along the edge of the hood. A silver-colored skid-plate-style insert finishes the lower section of the bumper. At the rear, two C-shaped lighting elements overlap inside the vertical taillights. Farther down, the Titano name stretches across the tailgate.

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The Titano made its Brazilian debut in March 2024, giving Fiat a larger pickup above the Strada and Toro. At 5.33 meters, or about 17.5 feet, long, and with a body-on-frame chassis, the truck also targets buyers who need to carry heavy loads or tow a trailer. In 2025, Stellantis started building the Titano at its Córdoba plant, which also produces the Fiat Cronos sedan. The factory supplies several markets across the region.

The latest production update has already focused on the mechanical side. The 2026 Titano built in Argentina introduced a 2.2-liter Multijet diesel with 197 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission on automatic versions.

Fiat quotes a maximum payload of 1,020 kg, or about 2,249 pounds, including occupants, and a braked towing capacity of up to 3,500 kg, or roughly 7,716 pounds, with the vehicle unloaded. Those figures apply to the current Titano. Silva’s images instead explore how Fiat could change the front end and cabin experience with a future update, although the automaker has not yet announced its timing or final specifications.