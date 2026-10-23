Dodge’s ultimate accidental sleeper: the 1966 Hemi station wagon

It’s 1966, you need to haul groceries, three kids, a dog, and a folding stroller, so you walk into a Dodge dealership looking for a sensible station wagon. Then you spot the option box for the legendary 426 Street Hemi V8 pumping out a terrifying 425 HP. Suddenly, buying the family hauler takes a glorious, tire-roasting turn into sheer madness.

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Detroit’s obsession with stuffing absurdly large engines into longroofs was nothing new. Back in 1959, Dodge offered the Super D-500 package on the Sierra wagon, squeezing a 383-cubic-inch Wedge V8 with dual carbs into a modest family cruiser. By the late 1960s, Chrysler realized plenty of suburban parents wanted massive cargo capacity and race-bred displacement wrapped in the exact same sheet metal.

Enter the second-generation 426 Hemi. Born to dominate the 1964 NASCAR season, the Race Hemi proved so lethal that NASCAR effectively banned it for 1965 until Chrysler unleashed a street-legal variant. For the 1966 model year, the new Street Hemi packed 425 HP, 490 lb-ft of torque, dual four-barrel carburetors, and a 10.25:1 compression ratio into public showrooms. Naturally, Dodge offered this monstrous engine across the entire Coronet lineup, including the base Deluxe and 440 station wagons.

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On paper, a 1966 Dodge Coronet 440 Hemi wagon was the ultimate sleeper. Tipping the scales around 4,100 pounds, it boasted a power-to-weight ratio of roughly 9.6 pounds per horsepower.

Yet, despite factory bulletins leaving the door wide open for dealers to take orders, no authenticated retail Street Hemi Coronet wagon has ever been documented. Dodge handed suburban dads the keys to a low-flying missile, and the public politely collective-declined.

It was Plymouth buyers who actually had the nerve to pull the trigger, special-ordering five 1966 Belvedere Hemi wagons. Still, Dodge engineers got there first. Before Plymouth’s run, Chrysler built a Race Hemi wagon to exploit rear-axle weight distribution for drag racing, and later used another longroof as a test mule for the Street Hemi program. So while at least two factory Dodge Hemi wagons physically existed, retail buyers ultimately proved too sensible for 425 horses of grocery-getting fury.