Dodge could build 12,000 Hellcat Chargers a year, report says

The Dodge Charger could bring back the supercharged Hemi V8 for the 2028 model year, adding it to the current electric and six-cylinder lineup. Automotive News reports that Dodge is planning around 12,000 units per year, with production expected to begin in late 2027. Stellantis has called the reports speculative and has not officially announced the new version.

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Dodge Charger may return with a supercharged Hemi V8 in 2028

The return of the V8 would give the lineup a model aimed at enthusiasts still waiting for a successor to the previous Hellcat cars. The eighth-generation Charger already offers the electric Daytona and the SIXPACK versions with the twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six, but the reported plan would add the 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi from the same engine family used in several high-performance Stellantis models.

An internal document reportedly assigns the engine to both the two-door and four-door Charger. The configuration includes rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed ZF 8HP95 automatic transmission. Current SIXPACK models instead use all-wheel drive, although drivers can select a rear-wheel-drive mode.

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The transmission would represent an upgrade over the 8HP90 used in the previous Charger and Challenger Hellcat. Stellantis already pairs the 8HP95 with other supercharged V8 models, including the Ram TRX SRT, Rumble Bee SRT and Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. The document cited by Automotive News does not reveal how much power the Charger would produce.

Reports suggest Dodge could use the 777-hp version fitted to the two Ram pickups, although that figure remains only an estimate. Dodge also has yet to publicly confirm the production name, as the use of a Hellcat engine does not necessarily mean the car itself will carry the Hellcat badge.

Automotive News also says suppliers have already received information about the expected production volume. The 12,000-unit figure represents an annual planning target that could still change during development, and the report does not specify how Dodge would divide production between the two body styles. The late-2027 timing refers to the start of production, while customer deliveries could begin later.

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Journalists who attended Stellantis’ Investor Day in May also described a Charger SRT with a large rear wing inspired by the 1970 Plymouth Superbird, although it remains unclear whether that feature will reach the production V8 model. Dodge is also preparing the 600-hp twin-turbo six-cylinder Super Bee and continues to test solid-state batteries for the Daytona, with no commercial launch date announced yet. Reports about a possible return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027 add another element to the brand’s future performance plans.