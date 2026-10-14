Dodge gets closer to returning to NASCAR’s top series in 2027

Dodge could return to the NASCAR Cup Series as early as 2027 through a partnership with Kaulig Racing and a temporary engine supply deal with ECR Engines. According to The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi, negotiations are nearing completion, although several hurdles still remain. The target is the Daytona 500 on February 21, giving the parties involved roughly four months from the reports that emerged in October.

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Dodge targets 2027 Daytona 500 for NASCAR Cup Series return

Securing an engine supplier would solve one of the biggest challenges facing Dodge’s comeback. A Cup Series program needs competitive engines and enough production capacity to support multiple cars throughout an entire season. Working initially with an established NASCAR engine builder would give Dodge a much faster route than developing its entire engine program from scratch.

ECR Engines belongs to the Richard Childress Racing organization and currently builds engines for Chevrolet teams, including Kaulig. Under the arrangement described by Bianchi, ECR would build engines for both manufacturers while Richard Childress Racing maintains its existing relationship with Chevrolet.

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The Dodge engines would still require technical differences from their Chevrolet counterparts, although the report does not explain what those changes would involve.

Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota have reportedly agreed to the arrangement to help bring a fourth manufacturer into the Cup Series. Their support comes with the understanding that Dodge will eventually find another engine partner, making the ECR deal a temporary solution. How long that partnership could last remains unclear.

Kaulig also gives Dodge an established racing organization with an existing relationship with Stellantis. The team already serves as the backbone of Ram’s 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series program, where it fields five Ram 1500 race trucks.

Moving into the Cup Series with Kaulig would therefore allow Dodge to rely on an organization that already competes at NASCAR’s highest level instead of creating a new team from scratch.

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According to Bianchi, NASCAR also intends to keep the number of Cup Series charters at 36 rather than expanding the system to accommodate Dodge. A charter guarantees a car entry into points-paying races and provides its team with a share of NASCAR revenue. Partnering with a team that already owns charters would therefore give Dodge a much easier path onto the grid.

Reports point to the Dodge Charger as the likely styling basis for the race car, although any connection to a possible road-car update remains speculative. Stellantis has reportedly started preparing an announcement for the comeback, but the company still needs to finalize the agreements before making the program official.

Dodge last competed as an official NASCAR Cup Series manufacturer in 2012, when Brad Keselowski won the championship behind the wheel of a Team Penske Charger.

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If the remaining agreements fall into place, the 2027 Daytona 500 could mark Dodge’s return to NASCAR’s top division after a 14-year absence.