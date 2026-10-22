Dodge Copperhead concept: the CGI longtail built to crush Ford’s supercar

Stellantis might be weathering a turbulent corporate storm, but it certainly struts around with the misplaced confidence of an undefeated heavyweight champion. Just look at the European front: at the 2026 Paris Motor Show at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, the conglomerate, which boldly promised a swarm of 60 new vehicles, including concept cars, dominated the stage. Naturally, the French stage was dominated by Old Continent darlings like Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS, Peugeot, and Opel.

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Back across the Atlantic, however, the American side of the family isn’t completely sleeping at the wheel. Jeep recently wrapped up its limited-run Twelve 4 Twelve lineup with the 2027 Wrangler Switchback, while Ram outsold its siblings in the third quarter, even managing to instantly sell out the base 5.7-liter V8 version of the 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee.

Yet, while Jeep and Ram keep feeding the dealership fires, official Dodge news has been dead silent since last September’s Roadkill Nights. Aside from rumors that Chrysler might transform into a budget brand and whispers of a Charger SRT Hellcat returning by late 2027 to top the current 600-hp ICE Sixpack Super Bee Launch Edition, Mopar fans are starving for real action.

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Enter the digital art world, where pixel artists do the heavy lifting while corporate boardrooms make spreadsheets. Virtual designer Timothy Adry Emmanuel, known as adry53customs, decided Dodge desperately needs an answer to Ford’s terrifying 815-horsepower Mustang GTD. His unofficial solution? The Dodge Copperhead, a CGI hyper muscle car conceptualized as a extended-rear “Longtail” Challenger.

Instead of watching Dodge build heavy electric cruisers or moderate six-cylinder coupes, the Copperhead envisions what happens if Mopar completely unhinges itself: a massive V8 pushing well north of 1,000 HP wrapped in a chassis built to actually take a corner, rather than just dragging its belly down a straight line like the Demon of old.

It’s an ideological slap in the face to corporate conservatism, a low-slung, extended-body track monster designed to attack apexes first and brag about drag times second.

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Until Stellantis remembers that American muscle car buyers prefer tire smoke and supercharger whine over European fleet electrification, we will happily dream in CGI.