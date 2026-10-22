Louisville Police had a seized Dodge Charger, then they let a monster truck crush it

If you thought local law enforcement lacked a flair for dramatic storytelling, the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department just proved everyone wrong with a 12,000-pound, rhino-themed plot twist. At the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live “Glow-N-Fire” show at the KFC Yum! Center, LMPD handed a seized Frankenstein Dodge Charger over to Rhinomite, a monster truck built specifically to turn muscle cars into metallic pancakes.

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The doomed vehicle in question started life as a 2009 Dodge Charger sedan before undergoing a sketchy, cross-country transformation into a high-powered Hellcat clone. Impounded back in 2024 following an illegal street takeover at Shawnee Park, investigators quickly realized the car was essentially a rolling stolen-parts catalog.

Under the hood sat a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 Hellcat engine sourced via a trail of hot components stretching from Detroit to Indianapolis. From the seats and rims to the exhaust, suspension, and electronic control modules, virtually the entire drivetrain belonged to someone else.

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Because of its shady origin story and involvement in street racing, local Ordinance 154-2022 guaranteed the car would never see public asphalt again. Rather than letting this Frankenstein build gather dust in an impound lot, police decided public execution by monster truck was a far more persuasive educational tool. LMPD Chief Paul L. Humphrey and Detective Kyle Willis made the department’s stance crystal clear: if you participate in street takeovers or burnouts in Louisville, your beloved ride might become front-row entertainment for thousands of cheering fans.

This theatrical destruction is part of an aggressive crackdown strategy. Since enacting Ordinance 154-2022, Louisville authorities have seized 167 street-racing vehicles, including a $100,000 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat publicly crushed back in 2025, leading to a reported 40% drop in illegal street racing events across the city.

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For local gearheads considering a late-night street takeover, the takeaway is simple: drive responsibly, or watch a 6-ton Hot Wheels truck turn your pride and joy into a flat piece of venue decoration.