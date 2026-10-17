Dodge Charger gets a futuristic redesign inspired by its third generation

A Dodge Charger inspired by the third generation, with classic proportions and a redesigned front end featuring LED lighting and sharp surfaces. This independent proposal comes from Nathan Rodriguez, who shared the project on social media under the name nr.design._ and reimagined the American muscle car as a contemporary concept.

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This Dodge Charger concept brings 1970s muscle into the modern era

Rodriguez takes inspiration from the Charger produced between 1971 and 1974, recognizable by its split grille and bodywork shaped around what Dodge called the “fuselage” design language at the time. That generation shared its underlying architecture with other models from the group, including the Dodge Coronet and the Plymouth GTX, Satellite and Road Runner. The render retains the long hood and a more extended rear section compared with the fastback proportions of the earliest Chargers.

Rodriguez places particular emphasis on the separation between the two halves of the front end, extending the theme across the hood and even into the windshield area. The glasshouse appears relatively small compared with the mass of the body, reinforcing the concept’s muscular proportions. A wide LED light grille stretches across the front and reinterprets the historic design without simply reproducing the original components.

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The front splitter projects beneath the bumper and emphasizes the sharp profile of the nose, while lower side elements and the rear diffuser continue the same theme along the body. The wheels also move away from the traditional appearance of classic muscle cars, adopting an interwoven design that complements the more geometric treatment of the exterior.

The result looks closer to a motor show prototype than a modified version of an existing Charger. References to the classic model guide the proportions without forcing Rodriguez to recreate one specific version faithfully. The project currently focuses on the exterior, as the published images have yet to reveal the cabin or a complete view of the rear.

Rodriguez is in his fifth year of transportation design studies at Strate École de Design. His background also includes experience in exterior design for Peugeot and cross-brand activities involving Lancia.

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The concept therefore approaches Charger history from a very different perspective than the eighth-generation model currently on sale, which comes as the electric Daytona and with the twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six. Rodriguez leaves the choice of powertrain open and does not associate the render with any specific output or performance figures.