Opel STX Concept: Rüsselsheim is trying to save the European station wagon

Instead of waiting for the grand opening chaos at the Paris Motor Show, Opel decided to jump the gun and drop a teaser that might actually make station wagon purists shed a tear of joy.

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The German automaker from Rüsselsheim has officially named its upcoming star: the Opel STX Concept. That “ST” label pays direct homage to Sports Tourer, the moniker Opel has slapped on its long-roof haulers for years, including the current Astra Sports Tourer.

Don’t expect this concept to turn into a single showroom model tomorrow. According to Opel CEO Florian Huettl, the STX is essentially a roving laboratory for the brand’s future design language, meaning whatever bizarre or brilliant styling cues you see in Paris will eventually trickle down to production cars you can actually buy.

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Opel insists on keeping the wagon alive, which is noble considering the relentless crossover invasion currently swallowing the global car market. Rüsselsheim basically helped popularize European wagons back in 1953 with the Olympia Rekord Caravan, so giving up now would feel like admitting defeat to the crossover overlords. Their current Astra Sports Tourer already packs up to 1,634 liters of cargo capacity behind that futuristic Vizor front fascia.

Opel is also bringing serious firepower from its motorsport division. Parked right next to the STX will be the Opel GSE 27FE, a GEN4 Formula E race car built for the 2026/27 season. Driven by Mitch Evans and Théo Pourchaire, this track-only electric monster boasts permanent all-wheel drive, over 800 HP, and a mind-boggling energy recovery capacity of up to 700 kW.

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For drivers who prefer their adrenaline on public roads without needing a racing license, the new Opel Corsa GSE will also be sharing the spotlight. Borrowing its electric powertrain from the Mokka GSE and Mokka GSE Rally, this battery-powered hot hatch kicks out 281 HP and 345 Nm of torque. It rockets from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a brisk 5.5 seconds, officially claiming the title of the fastest production Opel you can buy right now.

All details will officially drop on October 12 during Opel’s press conference, where we will see if the brand’s future is genuinely exciting or just impeccably packaged marketing.