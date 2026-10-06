Dodge Copperhead SRT render blends Superbird and Daytona inspiration

The future Dodge Copperhead SRT could put the brand back among America’s most ambitious sports cars, and a new render imagines its appearance with inspiration from the Viper and legendary racing-focused muscle cars. Digital artist Andrei Avarvarii created the images after Stellantis released its first teasers, so they represent his own interpretation rather than Dodge’s final design.

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Dodge Copperhead SRT imagined as a modern hyper-muscle car

The project fits into the broader expansion of the SRT lineup under Tim Kuniskis, who has described the Copperhead as a “hyper-muscle car” while stressing that it will not directly replace the Viper. MotorTrend sees a gasoline engine as the most likely choice, with the Hurricane inline-six among the possibilities and a HEMI V8 potentially powering a more extreme version. Dodge has not announced the engine, output or performance figures yet.

Avarvarii gives his interpretation an almost track-focused appearance, especially at the rear. A huge wing rises from the sides of the body and visually connects the rear fenders, dramatically changing the profile of the tail. The design recalls the 1970 Plymouth Superbird and 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona, two cars famous for their radical aerodynamic solutions.

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Below the wing, the taillights draw inspiration from the Dodge Viper, while a large diffuser surrounds a single central exhaust outlet. The detail reinforces the idea of a combustion-powered sports car, but it belongs entirely to the render and offers no confirmation about Dodge’s future powertrain plans.

From the side, the long hood and rearward cabin create proportions closer to a grand tourer than the current Charger. Pronounced fenders surround large wheels that reveal equally substantial brake calipers. At the front, huge openings dominate the bumper and make the headlights look even slimmer, while sculpted hood lines reinforce the aggressive shape.

Avarvarii estimates his design at only 25% accuracy, highlighting how much creative freedom he used to complete the areas hidden beneath the red cover in Dodge’s teaser. He presents the car in several colors but does not show an interior.

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Dodge has used the Copperhead name before. A 1997 concept carried a 2.7-liter V6 but never reached production. The new project would occupy a much more ambitious position in the lineup. Reports point to a 2028 or 2029 arrival, although Dodge has not announced an official launch date.