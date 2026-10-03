This 1970 Hemi Coronet R/T hiding a very strange secret

Mopar obsessives are a unique breed of automotive archaeologists, capable of smelling matching-number cylinder heads through three feet of barn dust. But even the most hardened serial-number sleuths had to double-take at Holley MoParty 2026 when YouTube channel Corner Classic Car Hunter stumbled across a B7 Blue 1970 Dodge Hemi Coronet R/T that raises far more questions than answers.

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To appreciate the absurdity of this car, a quick history lesson is required. The Coronet moniker started in 1949 as a sensible family barge before taking a hiatus in 1959 and returning in 1965 on Chrysler’s mid-size B-body platform. By 1966, Dodge shoved the legendary 7.0-liter Elephant motor under the hood, and in 1967, the Coronet became the very first model to proudly wear the R/T badge.

Out of roughly 1,390 Hemi Coronets built across five model years before the nameplate was banished to four-door purgatory in 1971, the 1970 model year remains the holy grail of low production. Muscle car sales collapsed, leaving Dodge with a mere 14 Hemi Coronet R/T orders: two convertibles and 12 hardtops.

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This particular hardtop is rare and mechanically weird. Wearing a factory stripe-delete option for stealthy quarter-mile duty, it boasts a remarkably pristine, original interior and a history of just three owners.

The odometer proudly displays 185 miles, with the owner insisting the five-digit counter hasn’t rolled over. According to lore, the second owner kept it tucked away in a garage, only starting and washing it on occasion.

Despite having driven less distance than a commute across Greater Los Angeles, the car received a fresh coat of factory-spec B7 paint roughly 20 years ago, and the 426 Hemi engine block itself is a replacement unit rather than the assembly-line original. Thankfully, the rest of the drivetrain checks out, including its original TorqueFlite automatic transmission and a Track Pak 3.54 rear end.

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How a car manages to blow up its original engine block and weather its factory paint job while covering under 200 miles remains an unsolved mystery. Did it fly into orbit on day one? Did a garage roof collapse? Whatever the truth, seeing a 1-of-12 ultra-muscle icon in the flesh is worth every unexplainable mile.