Dodge’s EV gamble stumbles as Hurricane Chargers take over

The Dodge Charger is growing again in the United States, but gasoline-powered models are driving the recovery. During the third quarter of 2026, they accounted for nearly 94% of Charger sales, while the electric Daytona managed just 233 deliveries, down 92% from a year earlier despite remaining the most powerful version in the lineup.

Advertisement

Dodge Charger buyers overwhelmingly choose gas as Daytona EV sales plunge

From July through September, Dodge sold 3,446 gasoline Chargers. Adding the Daytona brings total Charger sales to 3,679 units, about 22% above the 3,014 recorded during the same period in 2025. The model is therefore gaining ground again, but buyers overwhelmingly favor the Hurricane-powered SIXPACK versions.

That result stands out because the gasoline Chargers do not offer the V8 that many enthusiasts continue to request. Instead, Dodge uses a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six. The R/T produces 420 hp and 468 lb-ft of torque, while the Scat Pack increases output to 550 hp and 531 lb-ft. Both use an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, with the ability to send power exclusively to the rear wheels.

Advertisement

The Charger Daytona Scat Pack produces 670 hp with PowerShot and uses two electric motors. Dodge quotes a 0-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds, but the additional performance has not translated into demand comparable with the gasoline models.

Price creates another significant difference. For the 2027 US lineup, the two-door R/T starts at $49,995 before destination, while the gasoline Scat Pack starts at $54,995. The Daytona Scat Pack costs $72,495 before destination, creating a $17,500 gap between the two Scat Packs before taxes and other fees.

Federal tax credits for new EV purchases also ended after September 30, 2025. Their disappearance may have affected demand, although sales figures alone cannot determine how much of the decline comes from lost incentives, pricing or buyer preferences.

The same imbalance appears through the first nine months of 2026. Dodge sold 8,029 gasoline Chargers, up 330%, while Daytona sales fell 89% to only 767 units.

Advertisement

Reports also point to an eventual HEMI-powered Charger before 2030 as part of Stellantis’ future product plans. Dodge has not yet released specifications or confirmed an exact launch date.