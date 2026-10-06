2027 Dodge Durango: 20 million customization options for an immortal dinosaur

Following a suspiciously ecstatic reception at last August’s Roadkill Nights for the Durango R/T 392 Smokescreen Concept, Dodge CEO Matt McAlear listened to the fanboys and greenlit the prototype’s party tricks for the 2027 production line. If there is one thing America needs right now, it is a 710-horsepower family-hauling brick wrapped in a fresh coat of tactical gray.

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Leading the charge for 2027 is the new “Smokescreen” exterior color. Positioned as a softer, lighter alternative to the long-standing Destroyer Grey, this $595 option is specifically tailored to accentuate the SUV’s bulging hood, flared fenders, and overall intimidating stance.

It officially expands the Durango’s palette to ten distinct, theatrically named shades, joining After Dark, Redeye, B5 Blue, Destroyer Grey, Green Machine, Night Moves, Pitch Black, Red Oxide, and White Knuckle. Crucially, Dodge isn’t gatekeeping this gray, Smokescreen is available across the entire 2027 V8 HEMI lineup.

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If you want the real flex, however, you’ll have to shell out for the interior. Dodge is officially offering the concept’s Petrol Blue Laguna leather performance seats, complete with silver contrast stitching and embossed SRT Hellcat logos. But there is a catch: these deep blue thrones remain strictly reserved for the top-tier Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak in a six-passenger layout featuring individual captain’s chairs across both rear rows.

Checking this option box will cost you a cool $2,995, but it does allow Dodge to proudly claim that the Hellcat Jailbreak now boasts over 20 million possible configuration combinations, virtually guaranteeing that your neighborhood grocery getter remains unique at the local drag strip.

Underneath the new cosmetics, the 2027 Durango lineup remains committed to heavy-drinking V8 firepower. The entry-level GT HEMI AWD opens the bidding with a 5.7-liter V8 generating 360 HP, while the naturally aspirated R/T 392 escalates things to 475 HP. At the pinnacle of the madness sit the SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, both harnessing a supercharged V8 that churns out an absurd 710 HP.

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So while environmentalists weep and competitors pivot to muted electric crossovers, Dodge continues doing what it does best: selling glorious, 710-horsepower excess with a fancy new paint job.