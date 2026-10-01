Rare 1966 Dodge Coronet 500 combines a true Hemi with a 4-speed manual

A 1966 Dodge Coronet 500 with a 426 Hemi and four-speed manual transmission has surfaced for sale in Dunkirk, New York, with an asking price of $89,975. The red hardtop appeared on Craigslist with 24,128 miles showing on the odometer, and the seller describes it as a factory Hemi car.

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A rare 1966 Dodge Coronet 500 Hemi 4-speed is asking nearly $90,000

The combination of the Coronet 500 hardtop body, Hemi engine and four-speed manual narrows 1966 production to just 204 cars. Dodge built 340 Coronet 500 Hemi hardtops in total when automatic versions enter the count, while overall Coronet production with the 426 Hemi reached roughly 740 units. The “500” badge identified the trim level rather than engine displacement or the presence of the big V8.

The 426 Street Hemi reached road cars that year, bringing technology developed through Dodge’s racing experience into showroom models. Buyers could therefore order a relatively understated Coronet with far more performance than its conservative appearance suggested. The Hemi option added about $908 to the price, a substantial amount when a base Coronet cost around $2,700.

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The 426-cubic-inch, 7.0-liter V8 uses two four-barrel carburetors. Dodge rated it at 425 hp and 490 lb-ft of torque. In this car, the engine sends power to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission and a Dana rear axle with a 3.54:1 final-drive ratio.

The seller notes that the car has no radio, while the interior features two separate front seats. The exterior keeps things equally simple with steel wheels painted to match the body. That stripped-down configuration leaves the Hemi as the car’s main attraction rather than relying on flashy wheels or an extensive options list.

The owner presents the mileage as original and says documentation comes with the car, although the listing does not specify exactly which records or certifications are included. The photos led Autoevolution to speculate that the Coronet may have undergone restoration work, but the ad does not detail any such work or confirm that the engine and transmission remain the same units installed in 1966.

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The seller accepts appointments for prospective buyers to inspect the car and review the available documentation. On a Coronet priced at nearly $90,000, checking identification numbers and tracing any restoration or mechanical work would help establish how much of the original factory configuration survives today.