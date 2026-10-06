Las Vegas drama: a 9.46-second Hellcat Redeye lost a drag race to a Mustang

Here we have two multi-hundred-horsepower dinosaurs staging a drag strip showdown under the neon glow of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Caught on camera by the track regulars at the Wheels YouTube channel and reported by AutoEvolution, a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye recently lined up against a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 during a casual Test and Tune night at The Strip.

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On paper, these two behemoths represent the absolute zenith of Detroit’s supercharged gas-guzzling era. The S550-generation Shelby GT500 packages a 5.2-liter “Predator” V8 cranking out 760 HP and 625 lb-ft of torque through a rapid-fire seven-speed Tremec dual-clutch transmission. Good for stock quarter-mile runs in the low 11-second range at around 130 mph.

The Challenger Redeye counters with a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI shoving 797 HP into a chassis heavy enough to affect local tides, usually yielding 11.6-second passes out of the box. Now that Dodge has retired the V8 Challenger line to make room for eighth-generation electric coupes and twin-turbo six-cylinder Chargers, watching a Redeye unleash hell feels like a vital public service.

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The pre-race rituals set the tone immediately. The Redeye driver initiated a dramatic, tire-roasting burnout to warm up the rubber, while the GT500 sat quietly at the staging line, waiting patiently like a polite library patron. When the Christmas tree flashed, the Dodge driver succumbed to pure adrenaline, jumping the gun and triggering a bright red warning light. A red-light false start. Automatic disqualification, game over.

Except nobody hit the brakes. Both muscle cars screamed down the quarter-mile as if a world championship were on the line. The Redeye rocketed across the finish line with an astonishing, heavily modified time of 9.46 seconds at almost 148 mph, knocking on the door of the 1,025-horsepower Demon 170’s legendary 8.91-second benchmark. The Shelby posted a respectable 10.83-second run at 136 mph.

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Drag racing rules are cold and unfeeling: because the Dodge driver left early, the official victory defaulted to the Ford. The Challenger ran a supercar-slaying time, stole the spotlight, and made off with absolute internet glory.