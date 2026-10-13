Dodge reportedly plans a V8 comeback for the Charger

The V8 could return under the hood of the Dodge Charger for the 2028 model year, bringing back an engine that many enthusiasts considered an essential part of the car’s identity. According to MoparInsiders, an internal Stellantis powertrain document lists the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 from the Hellcat family for the new Charger. Dodge has not officially announced the model, however, and internal product plans can still change before launch.

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Dodge Charger Hellcat reportedly returns with V8 and rear-wheel drive

The latest Charger generation combines the roles previously covered by the four-door Charger and two-door Challenger. Dodge initially launched the electric Daytona before adding gasoline versions powered by the twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six. A V8 Charger would sit above those models as the most extreme combustion-powered version rather than replacing the engines already on sale.

The internal document reportedly lists the Hellcat powertrain for both the two-door and four-door Charger, paired with a ZF 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission. Dodge also plans rear-wheel drive for the V8 version, unlike the Hurricane-powered Chargers, which use standard all-wheel drive but can switch to rear-wheel-drive operation.

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It remains unclear whether both body styles would reach dealers at the same time or how much power the engine would produce.

The current US lineup gives some context. The six-cylinder Charger R/T produces 420 hp, while the Scat Pack delivers 550 hp. The electric Daytona Scat Pack reaches 670 hp. Those figures help explain why a returning V8 could focus on the supercharged Hellcat rather than simply reviving the previous naturally aspirated 5.7- and 6.4-liter HEMIs without major changes. Dodge has not revealed the future engine calibration or performance figures.

Separate reports citing internal planning documents point to late 2027 as a possible start of production, making the car a 2028 model, with annual volume potentially reaching around 12,000 units. Dodge has not publicly confirmed either figure, so they remain planning targets rather than an official launch schedule or production commitment.

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The return of the HEMI to the Ram lineup has already shown that Stellantis is willing to reconsider some of its recent powertrain decisions in North America. Bringing a V8 back to the Charger would require considerably more work than simply swapping engines, however.

Engine packaging, transmission integration and a rear-wheel-drive layout would all need to work with the new Charger architecture. If Dodge follows through, the result could give the current generation the V8 flagship many enthusiasts have been waiting for.