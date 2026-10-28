Dodge Charger Mopar ’27 celebrates 90 years with 270 units, carbon fiber and 542 hp

The Dodge Charger is getting a new Mopar treatment for the brand’s 90th anniversary in 2027. The Mopar ’27 series will include 270 cars, all coupes powered by the SIXPACK engine, and adds carbon-fiber components and numbered details through a $10,995 package on top of the vehicle’s price.

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Customers will be able to choose between the R/T and Scat Pack Plus, both retaining the 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine. The R/T produces 420 hp, or about 426 PS, and reaches 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. The Scat Pack Plus delivers 550 hp, or roughly 558 PS, and completes the same sprint in 3.9 seconds. The all-wheel-drive system also allows drivers to select rear-wheel-drive operation.

Dodge Charger Mopar ’27 limited to 270 cars with up to 550 hp

Most of the Mopar changes focus on the exterior. Direct Connection supplies a carbon-fiber hood with a functional air intake, paired with a cold-air intake system, while the same material appears on the front splitter and rear spoiler. Graphics run across the hood and along the sides, accompanied by a dashboard emblem and an identification plaque in the engine bay.

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The Scat Pack Plus adds equipment specific to the trim, including leather-trimmed sport seats, 20-inch wheels measuring 11 inches wide, and the Carbon and Suede and Blacktop packages. The anniversary treatment costs the same on both configurations.

The display car previews additional customization options through a cat-back exhaust, dedicated springs and 21-inch Brass Monkey wheels. Customers will be able to purchase these accessories separately through the Dodge Performance network, adding extra cost beyond the Mopar ’27 package.

The numbered production run will be split across three colors: Bludicrous, Diamond Black and White Knuckle, with 90 cars in each shade. Dodge will allocate 243 examples to the United States and the remaining 27 to Canada. Dealers will begin taking orders in January 2027, ahead of production scheduled for the spring.

Each customer will receive a personalized certificate showing the car’s number along with an illustration created by Mopar designers. This marks the fourth Charger to join the series after the 2011, 2015 and 2023 editions, within a program that began with the Challenger in 2010.

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The public will be able to see the car from October 30 to November 1 at the Mopar NHRA Las Vegas Nationals. It will then appear at the SEMA Show from November 3 to 6, alongside a Ram Rumble Bee SRT with a package developed to exceed 900 hp and the Jeep Wrangler BUZZCUT, Wrangler Anvil 715 and Recon Overwatch concepts.