Dodge hyper-muscle car imagined as an alternative to the future SRT Copperhead

The Dodge Charger becomes an even more extreme muscle car in the Hyper-Muscle Concept, a digital proposal that imagines a version with widened bodywork and a supercharged V8. The project has no connection to Dodge’s official product plans and comes from Timothy Adry Emmanuel, known on Instagram as adry53customs, who presented it through a short video.

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New Dodge Charger Hyper-Muscle render pushes the coupe to a new extreme

The creator reshapes the proportions of the current Charger by widening the fenders, which extend out from the flanks and house large wheels. The transformation emphasizes the car’s width while preserving the recognizable coupe profile. Extremely slim mirrors contrast with the body’s massive forms.

At the rear, the car adopts a ducktail spoiler, a different choice from the huge wing often associated with renderings of the possible Copperhead. Lower down, an elaborate diffuser redesigns the bottom part of the rear bumper. In the video, shots from different angles make it possible to examine these changes even as the car appears in simulated motion.

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The front end keeps several traits of the production Charger, while adding a dedicated bumper. Above it, the raised hood includes an opening for a supercharger, making the imagined powertrain immediately visible. The render does not include technical details on output or performance, so those aspects remain open to speculation.

The V8 theme also connects with the future of the production Charger, which Dodge currently offers with the twin-turbo Hurricane six-cylinder in SIXPACK versions and with electric power in the Daytona family. Both use the STLA Large platform and come in two-door and four-door body styles.

Reports point to the end of 2027 for the start of production of a new variant powered by the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI, intended for the 2028 model year. That timeline comes from media speculation, while final output, commercial name and delivery timing still remain unknown.

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A second stream of rumors revolves around the Copperhead, a name linked to a performance car shown under a cover during Stellantis Investor Day. Its silhouette and large rear wing have prompted comparisons with the 1969 Charger Daytona and the Plymouth Superbird. Reports place that possible model between 2029 and 2030, although its identity and technical details still await confirmation.