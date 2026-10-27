2013 Dodge Charger R/T Daytona heads to auction with low mileage and no reserve

A 2013 Dodge Charger R/T Daytona with one-owner history and around 24,000 miles is up for auction on Bring a Trailer through October 28. The seller has removed the reserve on this HEMI V8 sedan, which features Daytona Blue Pearl Coat paint and several details specific to the limited-edition model.

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Dodge Charger R/T Daytona with 24,000 miles goes to auction

Its 5.7-liter engine originally produced 370 hp, roughly 375 PS, and 395 lb-ft of torque, sending power to the rear wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission. Steering-wheel-mounted paddles allow manual gear selection, while the Daytona package adds specific electronic calibration and Sport Mode 2. The car also features sport suspension and a MagnaFlow exhaust system.

The 24,000-mile odometer reading comes with documentation that includes the owner’s manual, original window sticker showing equipment and pricing, and a Carfax report with no accidents or other recorded damage. One detail still deserves attention, however: the Firestone tires fitted to the 20-inch wheels carry 2013 production date codes.

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The seller has also published paint-thickness measurements and a video highlighting cosmetic imperfections. This additional material gives potential buyers more information than the listing photos alone, particularly useful for a car that has covered relatively few miles over the years.

The Daytona-specific blue paint contrasts with the black roof, hood graphics and grille. Daytona decals and the rear spoiler identify the special edition, while HID headlights, fog lights and four exhaust outlets complete the exterior.

Inside, blue stitching visually connects the cabin with the body color, appearing across the seats, door panels, center-console lid and leather-wrapped steering wheel. The seats feature black cloth upholstery with Daytona logos on the backrests, heated front cushions and power adjustment for the driver.

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Equipment includes the Uconnect system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen and a 10-speaker Beats audio system with a subwoofer in the trunk. The car also offers dual-zone automatic climate control, Keyless Enter ’N Go, push-button start and remote start.

For 2013, Dodge reportedly allocated around 2,500 Daytona models to the United States, plus another 500 for Canada and export markets. This car’s original window sticker lists a starting price of $33,985 and delivery to Slingerland Dodge in Michigan. The auction ends on Wednesday, October 28, with the usual extension possible if bids arrive in the final minutes.