Dodge Neon returns in a new GLHS-inspired three-door concept

A new Dodge Neon with a three-door body and hot hatch character is the digital proposal that tries to bring the brand back into the compact performance segment. The independent render, unrelated to Dodge’s actual product plans, uses the GLHS badge and brings back the rounded headlights that made the first generations of the Neon so recognizable.

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New Dodge Neon render brings back the compact hot hatch idea

The author is jlord8, who imagines an alternative path to the one Dodge followed with the Hornet. In this scenario, the brand would have invested in the return of the Neon instead of the crossover, turning it into a small performance car in a category that currently has no place in Dodge’s U.S. lineup.

The name already has an international history, because Dodge also sold the Neon under Plymouth and Chrysler badges. The first two generations ran from the 1995 to 2005 model years, followed by the return of the name on a third series between 2017 and 2020.

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The digital creator starts from the identity of those first two generations and transforms it into a compact hatchback sedan with a rear hatch and two side doors. The oval headlights provide the clearest link with the past, within a project that looks at modern hot hatches and takes a category represented by the Volkswagen Golf R as its reference point.

Among the reactions to the proposal, some people also suggested a possible R/T version with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing around 300 horsepower and all-wheel drive. That idea belongs to the discussion around the render and remains separate from the specifications of any approved or developing model.

The commercial context helps explain the interest in a smaller Dodge. In the United States, the current lineup revolves around the Charger and Durango, with starting prices of $49,995 and $43,875 respectively for the 2027 model year. The first serves as the performance model in the range and also offers a four-door body, while the second covers the family SUV market.

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The Durango, however, belongs to a generation introduced in 2011 and updated several times during its career. The Charger is much newer, but in its combustion-powered versions it must compete with the Ford Mustang, which still keeps a V8 in the lineup and recorded 9,960 deliveries in the third quarter, compared with 3,446 for Dodge’s gasoline rival.

Jlord8’s Neon GLHS shifts the proposal toward a smaller car. Its three-door body and references to the original Neon shape an imagined alternative to the two model families currently on sale.