Dodge Durango owners get longer taillight warranty coverage

U.S. owners of certain Dodge Durango models built from 2018 through 2024 can now receive free repairs for the lighting unit mounted on the tailgate and, in some cases, claim reimbursement for previous expenses. Dodge has introduced additional warranty coverage for the LED light assembly, which may suffer from partial illumination or stop working entirely.

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Dodge extends taillight warranty for 2018–2024 Durango models

The initiative involves an SUV that continues to deliver strong sales results. After gaining 37% over the full year in 2025, the Durango increased retail sales by 18% in the third quarter of 2026. Looking at total deliveries, the latest period marked its best third quarter since 2005, which had also previously set the benchmark for the model’s annual performance.

Complaints and disputes over the taillights had accumulated over time and also led to legal proceedings. Plaintiffs allege that Stellantis knew about the issue as early as 2020 and that some repairs cost as much as $2,000. Those claims come from the lawsuits and remain separate from the commitment Dodge is now making to customers.

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Owners who previously paid out of pocket to fix the same problem can submit their expenses for review and possible reimbursement. Dodge offers both an online process and a paper form included with the letter sent to affected customers. Owners must provide the required documentation with their claim.

Eligibility for a free repair depends on the date when the vehicle first entered service. Coverage lasts five years regardless of mileage. For Durango models that have already passed that deadline, Dodge provides a six-month extension starting from the date of customer notification.

Dealers can carry out repairs when the problem already appears or develops during the coverage period. If the lighting system works normally, Dodge does not require preventive work because the program extends protection for the component rather than launching a general recall.

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Dodge has not yet disclosed the total number of eligible vehicles or the exact repair procedure. The announcement leaves open both complete replacement of the light assembly and a more limited repair, without specifying one solution for every case.

A previous program covered active head restraints on 2014 and 2015 Durango models. In that case, Dodge also extended protection for a specific system, providing ten years of coverage with no mileage limit.