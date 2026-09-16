Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT with over 888 hp sells for $1.5 million

Dana White has bought a 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT and a 2005 Dodge Ram SRT-10 for a combined $1.5 million. Barrett-Jackson offered the two pickups together as part of a charity initiative involving Ram, UFC and RealTruck, tied to the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Advertisement

900-hp Ram Rumble Bee SRT joins Dana White’s collection in $1.5 million charity sale

The $1.5 million figure therefore covers the entire two-truck package rather than the Rumble Bee alone. The pair represents two very different approaches to the high-performance pickup. The Rumble Bee showcases Ram’s latest SRT project, while the 2005 model comes from an era when Dodge decided to put the Viper’s V10 into a pickup truck.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Folds of Honor Foundation and the UFC Foundation. Organizers created the auction as a tribute to first responders, members of the military and others who served in the aftermath of the 2001 attacks. The final price therefore also reflects the fundraising nature of the event and the uniqueness of the vehicles, similar to what happened with the $40 million Ferrari Luce.

Advertisement

The Rumble Bee involved in the auction is the first production example offered for sale, with additional modifications that set it apart from regular customer trucks. The upgrades focus heavily on the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI Hellcat V8, which now uses a 3.0-liter Direct Connection supercharger. Ram quotes more than 900 hp for this configuration.

The truck also features a MagnaFlow cat-back exhaust system, replacing the section of the exhaust downstream from the catalytic converters. Built from stainless steel, the system complements the engine upgrades while preserving the truck’s basic character as a large road-going performance pickup.

White’s Rumble Bee also gets a unique exterior treatment. Instead of the yellow-and-black color combination used to introduce the model, this truck wears a hand-finished combination of pearl red and Diamond Black. Custom side graphics continue the theme, while 22-inch wheels feature a satin black finish.

Advertisement

The Dodge Ram SRT-10 included in the package provides a direct link to Dodge’s performance pickup history from two decades ago, when engineers adapted the Viper’s ten-cylinder engine for a truck. White’s purchase therefore brings together two special models from very different eras, both customized for the event. Barrett-Jackson did not disclose an individual sale price for either vehicle.