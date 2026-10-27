Dodge Charger brings its new electric and combustion era to Europe

The new-generation Dodge Charger is now available to order in 20 European countries, with a choice between the twin-turbo SIXPACK six-cylinder engine and the electric Daytona. In the model’s 60th anniversary year, Dodge offers the lineup as either a two-door coupe or a four-door sedan in R/T and Scat Pack trims.

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Dodge Charger enters Europe with 550-hp SIXPACK and 670-hp Daytona

KW Automotive handles sales as the official importer, operating through more than 200 authorized RAM and Dodge outlets. Iron Parts and Services BV manages European parts distribution, completing the support network created for the arrival of the new Charger family.

The STLA Large platform supports both powertrain types, with standard all-wheel drive across the range. SIXPACK models use a 3.0-liter Hurricane engine with two turbochargers and come in two power outputs. The R/T produces 420 hp, while the Scat Pack uses the High Output version with 550 hp.

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The Daytona instead features a 400-volt electric system with two drive modules, one on each axle. Dodge quotes 536 hp for the R/T and 670 hp for the Scat Pack. Both powertrain families share most of their styling, leaving buyers to choose the body style and type of propulsion that best suits them.

The European launch included a media test day held on September 15 at the Balocco Proving Ground in the province of Vercelli, Italy. After a technical briefing with members of the development team, journalists drove both electric and gasoline-powered Chargers across different areas of the test facility and on public roads.

The program included track exercises, pace-car sessions and performance-focused activities designed to assess chassis response and cornering behavior. Dodge CEO Matt McAlear highlighted the value of this direct comparison, which gave journalists the opportunity to experience the character of both powertrains in different driving situations.

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The Balocco event also provided the setting for the “New Dodge Charger – unlock the thrill” photo and video project, created together with Publicis Groupe. The campaign includes seven short films and a collection of images for Dodge’s editorial and social media channels.

The opening video presents the Daytona and SIXPACK together through lighting effects and gradually revealed details. Future releases will focus on the bodywork, interior and sound, alternating close-up shots with dynamic footage recorded on the track.