Marcello Gandini, designer of the Lamborghini Countach, passes away at the age of 85

Today, the automotive world mourns the loss of Marcello Gandini, a luminary in car design, who passed away in Turin, Italy, at 85 years old, as confirmed by sources from Italy. The details surrounding his unexpected demise remain undisclosed.

Gandini, born in 1938 to a family with musical roots—his father was an orchestra conductor—made his mark in the automotive design industry by joining Bertone in 1965, following Giorgietto Giugiaro‘s exit. Over his 14-year tenure, he was instrumental in establishing the Stile Bertone division and is celebrated for designing some of the most iconic cars in history.

Early in his career, Gandini‘s remarkable talent was evident, particularly with the Lamborghini Miura design, which not only pioneered the supercar category but is also revered as one of the most exquisite cars ever made.

Gandini‘s portfolio, however, extends far beyond this initial masterpiece. He is credited with the designs of several iconic Italian sports cars, including the Lamborghini Countach, the DeTomaso Pantera, and the Ferrari 308/GT4—the latter marking the first and only Ferrari produced by Bertone. His later works include the Lamborghini Diablo and the Maserati BiTurbo, among others.

Beyond sports cars, Gandini also left a significant mark on the concept car scene, with groundbreaking designs like the Alfa Romeo 33 Carabo and the Lancia Stratos Zero. His genius was not confined to luxury vehicles; he also contributed significantly to the mass market, designing cars such as the original BMW 5-Series, the first-generation VW Polo, the Renault 5 Turbo, and the Citroen BX.

Gandini’s creative genius extended beyond automobiles to include architectural and helicopter design. Even in his final year, he remained active in the design world, with plans to design a training platform for the Doha Automotive Museum in Qatar. His legacy and influence in design will continue to be celebrated and felt across the automotive industry and beyond.