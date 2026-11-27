If you’ve ever felt your daily commute lacked a certain cinematic superhero flair, Jeep has your back, assuming you live in Brazil and move fast. The automaker is rolling out the Jeep Avenger Marvel Special Edition, a limited-run compact crossover designed to celebrate its partnership with Marvel right as the new Avengers movie hits Brazilian theaters.

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Priced at 157,990 Brazilian reais, production is strictly capped at 400 units, every single one finished in an unmissable shade of red so you won’t lose it in the mall parking lot.

Visually, the crossover wears its comic-book allegiance proudly. The centerpiece is a bold hood decal uniting the emblems of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and Black Panther. Those same four icons reappear on a raised side badge, while the iconic Avengers “A” claims prime real estate on the rear pillar. To round out the exterior treatment, Jeep added a sunroof, dark 18-inch wheels featuring a subtle Jeep center detail, and extra red accents along the bumper.

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Inside the cabin, the superhero theme continues without going full cosplay. Red stitching highlights the seats and door panels, complemented by an embroidered Avengers “A” on the headrests and “Heroes Assemble” lettering along the doors. A gray dashboard features the “Jeep and Marvel” signature, and even the floor mats get in on the action with a dedicated tag displaying the four superhero symbols alongside matching red stitching.

Under the hood, you won’t find an arc reactor, but rather the familiar T200 turbo engine paired with a 12-volt mild-hybrid system and a seven-speed automatic transmission. Tech-wise, the special edition comes well-equipped with matrix LED headlights, a 360-degree camera, and dual displays, one for the digital instrument cluster and another for the multimedia system, combining for over 20 inches of screen space. ChatGPT is integrated directly into the vehicle’s features, giving drivers an AI co-pilot even if Tony Stark isn’t available.

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Safety also gets serious attention thanks to a Level 2 driver-assistance suite. Adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist help manage following distances and highway positioning, while automatic emergency braking relies on both radar and a camera.

Brazilian buyers have two key dates to circle on their calendars. Reservations for the 400 units open nationwide across Jeep dealerships on December 1, before the Jeep Avenger Marvel Special Edition officially lands in showrooms on December 16—the exact day the new Avengers film premieres in cinemas.