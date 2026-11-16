Alfa Romeo is gearing up to replace the Tonale in early 2028, and according to brand CEO Santo Ficili, the upcoming compact crossover will roll off the assembly line in Melfi, Italy.

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While the current Tonale successfully introduced new buyers to the Biscione badge, it left a vocal contingent of die-hard Alfisti wondering where the brand’s legendary sporting soul went during the design phase. To win back those skeptical purists while simultaneously stealing customers away from rival SUVs, the next-generation Alfa Romeo C-SUV has a delicate tightrope to walk.

Built on Stellantis’s multi-energy STLA Medium platform, the new model still lacks an official name and a finalized powertrain lineup, though Ficili recently told Quattroruote that it will straddle the line between the C and D segments.

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Drawing visual inspiration from the radical Cuorerosso concept, the brand is banking on four core pillars to stand out: performance, road manners, driving pleasure, and upgraded cabin quality.

For anyone who found the Tonale’s handling a bit too polite, the difference needs to be unmistakable within the first five minutes of a test drive. Razor-sharp steering, an ergonomic driving position, and suspension tuning that controls body roll without shattering your spine on potholes would instantly give even entry-level trims a distinct Alfa identity.

Throttle response and everyday smoothness across city streets and highways will matter just as much as outright speed. At the same time, Alfa Romeo cannot afford to ignore practical family duties. Stretching the vehicle toward the D-segment should unlock much-needed cabin room and a genuinely usable cargo area, putting it squarely on the shopping lists of buyers who actually need to haul strollers and luggage.

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The catch, as always, comes down to the window sticker. Moving upmarket risks pushing the price tag into territory dominated by larger, more established luxury crossovers. Ultimately, the 2028 Alfa Romeo C-SUV will only outsell the Tonale if it manages to price its real-world, volume-selling trims competitively, offering families enough space to justify the purchase on paper, and enough dynamic magic to seal the deal behind the wheel.