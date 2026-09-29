This Ram 3500 has enough muscle to tow a tank

Eddie Hall’s Ram 3500 has already undergone a radical transformation, but the 1,200-hp target mentioned in his video remains a future goal. The truck, modified by Mad Dogg Kustoms, currently makes around 550 hp and combines its Cummins diesel engine with a much taller stance and an interior built around the British strongman’s specifications.

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Eddie Hall turns a Ram 3500 into a towering 550-hp tow rig

Hall, who won World’s Strongest Man in 2017, chose a Longhorn Mega Cab partly because he wanted a truck capable of towing his tank on a trailer. Yes, an actual tank. Even before the modifications, the Ram was already enormous, measuring roughly 20.8 feet long with a wheelbase of more than 13 feet. Width exceeds 6.5 feet, while the stock height approaches the same figure before the suspension changes.

The project went to the shop formerly known as Dirty Unicorn. Hall requested roughly a 3-inch lift, along with 24-inch wheels, 37-inch tires and a blacked-out front end. The build also includes a winch, while vertical exhaust stacks mounted behind the cab make the truck instantly recognizable from the side.

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Air suspension allows Hall to adjust the ride height, raising the truck when he needs more ground clearance and lowering it at higher speeds. In a comparison with a Ford F-150 shown in the video, the Ram’s hood sits roughly level with the roof of the other pickup. Its length remains impossible to hide, however, and Hall points out that a normal parking space cannot contain it.

The cabin receives an equally dramatic makeover. Black leather combines with red accents and snakeskin-effect inserts, while gold trim follows the owner’s request. Screens mounted in the headrests work alongside a PlayStation 5, and the headliner features color-changing lights arranged partly to recreate a symbol associated with strength competitions.

The 6.7-liter Cummins inline-six originally produced 420 hp and about 1,075 lb-ft of torque in the configuration Hall references. The current output already exceeds that figure, but it still falls well short of the number highlighted in the video title. Hall says he has contacted a specialist who could take the engine much further, potentially reaching 1,200 hp.

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That remains a possible future stage rather than the truck’s current specification. As delivered, the Ram keeps its left-hand-drive layout and carries Hall’s personalized MR B345T license plate.