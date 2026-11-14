Alfa Romeo Duetto reimagined as a modern roadster 60 years after the original

Sixty years after Alfa Romeo introduced the 1600 Spider, an independent design study imagines what a modern Duetto could look like today. Bruno Callegarin’s Alfa Romeo Duetto Concept 2028 keeps the classic two-seat roadster layout and long-hood proportions of the Pininfarina original, while giving the rear end a much more contemporary treatment.

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Alfa Romeo Duetto returns in a striking 2028 roadster concept

The biggest departure comes behind the cabin. Instead of tapering inward like the original 1966 Duetto, the body widens over the rear wheels and finishes with a broader, more squared-off tail. Angular taillights frame the Alfa Romeo badge, while a dark diffuser and two trapezoidal exhaust outlets give the lower bumper a more aggressive appearance.

The front stays closer to Alfa Romeo’s current design language. A deep shield grille reaches almost to the bottom of the bumper, with slim headlights stretching toward the front fenders. From the side, the steeply raked windshield creates a clean break between the long hood and compact passenger compartment. Bronze wheels with Alfa’s familiar five-hole theme add another reference to the brand’s performance heritage, while a Duetto script sits just behind the front wheel.

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Callegarin’s concept clearly looks back to the 1600 Spider that debuted at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show. Its rounded nose and tapered rear earned the car the Italian nickname “osso di seppia,” or cuttlefish bone. Alfa Romeo kept that basic shape until 1969, when it introduced the later Kamm-tail rear design. The Spider ultimately stayed in production through 1994, with more than 124,000 examples sold across four generations.

American buyers also have a particular connection with the Duetto. Dustin Hoffman drove a red 1600 Spider in The Graduate in 1967, helping turn the car into an icon in the United States. Alfa Romeo later leaned into that association by offering a Spider Graduate trim specifically for the American market.

Could Alfa Romeo actually bring the Duetto back? For now, there is no confirmed production program. The company has already announced another limited-run model under BottegaFuoriserie following the 33 Stradale, and it reiterated those plans in November during the program’s first anniversary.

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Alfa Romeo has not revealed what that next special model will be. A modern Duetto, whether as a regular-production roadster or a small collector-focused series, therefore remains speculation. Still, Callegarin’s render shows how naturally one of the brand’s most recognizable names could fit into Alfa Romeo’s current design era.