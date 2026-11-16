Walking into an Alfa Romeo dealership a few years from now might require a map, and a brief therapy session for die-hard Alfisti. Under Stellantis management, the storied Italian marque is preparing a lineup overhaul far more radical than previously expected, moving away from traditional body styles in favor of higher ground clearance and consolidated models.

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The most concrete project on the horizon is the successor to the Alfa Romeo Tonale. Stellantis has confirmed a new C-segment SUV built on the multi-energy STLA Medium platform, scheduled for production in Melfi, Italy, with a launch targeted for early 2028. However, Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili has positioned this newcomer right on the border between the C and D segments, hinting at a noticeable growth spurt that will push it well beyond the current Tonale’s footprint.

Meanwhile, enthusiasts praying for a low-slung spiritual successor to the beloved 147 and Giulietta might want to brace themselves. Confirmed to ride on the STLA One platform, the upcoming C-segment hatchback will sit higher off the ground, a necessary compromise, according to Ficili, to accommodate underfloor battery packs. In other words, expect a slightly lifted, crossover-adjacent silhouette that could end up replacing not just the Giulietta’s legacy, but the subcompact Junior as well.

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Rumors circulating out of France suggest this high-riding compact could revive the historic Alfetta nameplate and enter production around 2030 at the Tychy plant in Poland, where the Junior is currently built, though the name, timeline, and factory remain officially unconfirmed.

The biggest existential crisis, however, surrounds the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio. While the current generations have received a stay of execution keeping them in production until the end of 2027, Alfa Romeo has officially scrapped its original plan to replace them with two dedicated all-electric models.

Ficili is still weighing how to tackle the D-segment, and the leading hypothesis involves merging both vehicles into a single model, likely sporting a hybrid silhouette somewhere between a sleek fastback and a crossover.