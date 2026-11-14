A new Alfa Romeo Giulietta takes on a low-slung wagon body in an independent design study by Tommaso Ciampi. Using artificial intelligence, the digital creator transformed the sedan he had previously imagined into a Sportwagon-style model with a longer roof and a rear end inspired by past Alfa Romeo estates. The family connection with the sedan appears most clearly at the front, while the rear pays tribute to the 156 and 159 Sportwagon.

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Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sportwagon imagined as a sleek compact wagon

A metallic outline frames the shield grille at the center of the nose, where the slim headlights taper inward above large lower air intakes. The blue bodywork provides a strong contrast with the orange brake calipers, visible through the familiar five-hole wheels. Ciampi carries those elements over from the sedan and concentrates most of the changes behind the rear doors.

The third side window narrows as it follows the rising beltline, while the roof stays almost level until it reaches a small spoiler above the rear glass. The sloping window then closes off the profile diagonally, helping reduce the visual weight of the longer body. That transition between the roof, rear quarter and tailgate creates the strongest connection with Alfa Romeo’s previous Sportwagon models.

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The 156 Sportwagon debuted at the 2000 Geneva Motor Show and measured 4.43 meters long. Its tailgate and folding rear seats gave the cargo area more everyday flexibility. Six years later, Alfa Romeo returned to Geneva with the 159 Sportwagon, designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro together with Centro Stile Alfa Romeo. The wagon matched the sedan’s 4.66-meter length and offered 445 liters of cargo space, accessed through a tailgate with forward-mounted hinges intended to make loading easier.

Under Stellantis’ announced plans, the model set to take over the role once held by the 147 and Giulietta will be a compact hatchback based on the STLA One platform, with an architecture designed to support multiple types of powertrain. Alfa Romeo has also confirmed a C-segment SUV on STLA Medium, which will be built in Melfi and unveiled in the final quarter of 2027. For now, however, the wagon body remains Ciampi’s independent vision of what a more practical Alfa Romeo compact could look like.