Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso shows the design direction for the brand’s future

Walter de Silva, former head of Alfa Romeo’s Centro Stile, sees the Cuorerosso as an opportunity to bring back some of the character that, in his view, the brand has lost in recent years. He compared the concept unveiled at the 2026 Paris Motor Show with the Nuvola, which his team presented at the same event 30 years earlier. In both projects, he recognizes an attempt to rethink the sports car around the technologies available at the time.

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Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso reminds Walter de Silva of the 1996 Nuvola

The red paint of the Cuorerosso reminded him of Valentino’s clothing, a color that, in the designer’s view, can be enough to make a brand’s work instantly recognizable. The 2+2 coupe measures 4.70 meters long and just over 1.33 meters tall, with body sides that widen toward the rear before ending in a Kamm-style tail. At the front, the shield grille extends onto the hood. The rear window echoes the same shape above two circular taillights.

When Alfa Romeo introduced the Nuvola in 1996, it proposed a steel spaceframe with the mechanical components already installed. The idea was to offer that base to coachbuilders, who could then use it to create very different vehicles, from spiders to sport wagons. Centro Stile therefore worked not only on the proportions of the coupe, but also on a way to produce small series with different body styles.

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De Silva also remembers the close relationship among the people at Centro Stile during the Nuvola project, when only a few gestures were often enough for the team to understand one another while shaping the car. He sees a similar connection today in the work of Santo Ficili and Alejandro Mesonero on the Cuorerosso. The possibilities now extend to electrification, new architectures and digital systems. For de Silva, the way Alfa Romeo uses those tools will also need to translate into driving enjoyment in its future models.

At the concept’s debut, Ficili identified the new compact SUV from Melfi as one of the models that will adopt some of its design cues. The SUV is expected to arrive in early 2028 and will show how Alfa Romeo plans to adapt ideas from the Cuorerosso to a very different type of vehicle. De Silva ultimately expects the personality expressed by the concept to return in the cars customers can actually drive.