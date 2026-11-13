Alfa Romeo drops ultra-rare Giulia and Stelvio Estrema editions in Taiwan

Following Alfa Romeo’s grand return to Taiwanese dealerships in September 2025, official importer PG Union is turning up the Italian drama by introducing the limited-edition Giulia and Stelvio Estrema.

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Naturally, because scarcity makes the automotive heart beat faster, production is strictly capped at just 75 units per model. Already gracing showroom floors, the Giulia Estrema commands 2,589,000 New Taiwan Dollars, while those needing extra cargo space for groceries will have to fork over 2,749,000 NTD for the Stelvio.

Under the sculpted hoods, both vehicles share the exact same mechanical heart: a punchy 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine cranking out 280 HP and 400 Nm of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and Alfa’s Q4 all-wheel-drive system, the lower-slung Giulia sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in a brisk 5.2 seconds, leaving its taller Stelvio sibling trailing by half a second. Both retain the brand’s obsessive weight-saving touches, including a carbon fiber driveshaft, double-wishbone front suspension, and a multilink rear setup.

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What elevates the Estrema trim above standard fare: two critical performance upgrades borrowed straight from the Quadrifoglio playbook. First, a mechanical limited-slip rear differential, ensuring that when one wheel loses grip exiting a corner, the other steps in to put the torque down without wasting a drop of drama. Second, an electronically controlled active suspension system that continuously adapts damping to road conditions.

Visual cues include dark five-hole wheels, 19-inchers on the Giulia and massive 21-inch rollers on the Stelvio, framing bright red four-piston Brembo front brake calipers. Gloss black accents adorn the mirror caps, window trim, and the Stelvio’s Volcano exterior package, while subtle Estrema fender badges let onlookers know you paid extra.

Inside, the cabin shamelessly borrows 3D carbon fiber trim from the flagship Quadrifoglio, complemented by red contrast stitching across leather sport seats. Best of all, massive column-mounted aluminum paddle shifters remain fixed in place even while turning, preventing any mid-corner confusion. Twelve-way power heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, and a thumping 900-watt, 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system round out this package.