Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso, Mesonero-Romanos explains what will shape future models

Alfa Romeo’s next compact SUV will be one of the first production models to draw directly from the Cuorerosso concept. Its debut is scheduled for the final quarter of 2027, giving the Centro Stile a very practical challenge to solve.

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The proportions shown in Paris came from a grand tourer standing just over 1.33 meters tall, while the upcoming model must create more vertical space for passengers and still retain the stance of a compact SUV.

Alfa Romeo’s next SUV will bring Cuorerosso styling into production

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos explained that the wedge-shaped profile is one of the hardest elements to transfer from one type of vehicle to another. On the Cuorerosso, the body line rises toward the rear, which still looks visually light because the car sits so low. Applying the same treatment to an SUV would add more visual mass exactly where the body is already taller, creating the risk of making the rear look too bulky.

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Some Cuorerosso ideas translate more easily when viewed from the front or rear. The shield grille extends upward toward the hood, while circular taillights stand out against the truncated rear end. The Centro Stile developed these elements on a 4.70-meter 2+2 coupe, but the broader design work also covers the brand’s future sedans, compact models and SUVs. Mesonero-Romanos sees them as members of the same family, recognizable through a number of shared cues despite starting from very different body styles and packaging requirements.

Alfa Romeo has already confirmed the STLA Medium platform for the SUV, an architecture capable of supporting multiple powertrains. The brand also considered a multi-energy foundation for the Cuorerosso, which could accommodate both combustion and electric solutions. The ability to package different propulsion systems therefore forms part of the decisions designers must consider when defining the architecture and proportions of a new model.

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According to Mesonero-Romanos, long-time Alfa Romeo drivers still place considerable value on engine sound and the response they feel when pressing the accelerator. The brand intends to work on those characteristics from the earliest stages of development, including on combustion and hybrid models. Technologies developed within Stellantis give Alfa Romeo a shared technical foundation that its engineers can tune to achieve the driving behavior the brand wants.