The Alfa Romeo Junior could be replaced by the new Alfetta

Longevity seems a luxury few models actually enjoy. Case in point, Alfa Romeo’s entry-level Junior SUV, which hit the market in 2024 to save the Biscione’s balance sheets, might already have an expiration date stamped on its bumper. According to industrial leaks reported by French outlet Journal Auto, Stellantis is quietly laying the groundwork to retire the compact crossover in 2030 without granting it a second generation.

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For a vehicle that made history as Alfa’s first Polish-built product, crafted alongside its corporate cousins in Tychy, and survived an early identity crisis over its initial naming rights, a six-year lifecycle feels like a classic case of corporate whiplash. Even with a fresh Model Year 2027 update rolling out, corporate boardrooms seem more interested in nostalgic resurrection than sticking with a proven sales winner.

The vehicle slated to inherit the production lines in 2030 isn’t another high-riding crossover, but the return of a legendary moniker: the Alfa Romeo Alfetta. Rather than a direct successor, this new project aims to push Alfa back into the competitive C-segment compact arena, channel the spirit of beloved hatchbacks like the 147 and Giulietta, and offer traditionalists a break from high-riding utility vehicles.

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Production of the new Alfetta is rumored to remain in Tychy, Poland, underpinned by Stellantis’s upcoming STLA One architecture, the same foundation expected to support future iterations of the Jeep Avenger and Renegade.

Meanwhile, Italy’s historic Pomigliano d’Arco plant seems reportedly destined to build budget-focused city cars starting in 2028, including retro-inspired projects like a Citroën 2CV revival, the Fiat Koala, and new Leapmotor EVs.

While Stellantis has yet to officially confirm the Junior’s execution or the Alfetta’s revival, the strategy hints at an audacious gamble: abandoning a profitable B-SUV segment to chase heritage-rich compact cars. Switching out a crossover for a nostalgic hatchback might result brilliant or completely unhinged. Alfa Romeo fans certainly won’t lack for dramatic plot twists between now and 2030.