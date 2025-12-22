New Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia could feature an American engine under the hood

Originally expected between 2025 and 2026, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia have now been pushed back to a 2027–2028 timeframe. While the brand awaits official communication, which could arrive by mid-next year, rumors continue to circulate about the technical features of both models, especially regarding their future engine lineup.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia may adopt the Hurricane four-cylinder engine

According to the latest reports, growing attention is focusing on the possibility that the new Stelvio and Giulia could adopt the Hurricane four-cylinder engine, officially unveiled last November on the new Jeep Grand Cherokee. This choice would follow a clear logic, as both Alfa Romeo models will be built on the STLA Large platform, the same architecture used by the Jeep SUV.

The engine in question is a US-sourced 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 328 horsepower. Its characteristics could suit the sporty nature of the Stelvio and Giulia, which have always prioritized driving engagement and performance. According to some sources, Stellantis is evaluating a specific recalibration to ensure compliance with European emissions regulations while preserving the engine’s character.

In this scenario, the Hurricane 4 would work alongside a mild-hybrid system. This setup would improve overall efficiency and reduce fuel consumption and emissions, while still delivering performance in line with Alfa Romeo’s DNA. As a result, the brand could offer a balanced solution that combines sportiness with sustainability, a key priority in Stellantis’ broader strategy.

The engine could pair with the eight-speed ZF automatic transmission in a P2.5 MHEV configuration, where the electric motor integrates directly into the gearbox rather than relying on a belt-driven system. Several premium manufacturers already use this technology, as it enhances throttle response, driving smoothness, and overall efficiency.

However, alternative scenarios remain on the table. These include the potential adoption of Maserati’s Nettuno V6 or the introduction of entirely new technical solutions. Antonio Filosa, Stellantis CEO, is expected to clarify Alfa Romeo’s final direction with the new industrial plan scheduled for presentation by mid-2026.