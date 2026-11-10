New Alfa Romeo Giulia render imagines the next generation as a sedan

The next Alfa Romeo Giulia remains a four-door sedan, at least in a new render created by Sezer Design. The designer keeps the proportions of the current Giulia while reworking the front end, rear section and interior. It offers one possible answer to a question Alfa Romeo has yet to settle: what body style will the successor use?

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New Alfa Romeo Giulia render keeps the next generation in sedan form

Behind the steering wheel, the digital instrument cluster echoes the shape of two traditional circular gauges. The display in the center of the dashboard shows the DNA drive-mode menu, while a small shield-shaped emblem sits just below the screen. The red exterior color also carries into the cabin, appearing across the dashboard, door panels and seat bolsters.

The dark panoramic roof extends all the way to the rear window and, when viewed from above, creates a single glass surface that contrasts with the red bodywork. From the side, the wheels feature five large circular openings, a design that recalls the rotary dial of old telephones. Red brake calipers remain visible through the openings.

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At the front, segmented LED elements leave space for the shield grille, while the hood creases converge toward it. Air intakes on either side of the grille complete the familiar trilobe layout. At the rear, a light signature stretches almost across the entire width of the car and frames the badge. Lower down, the cursive Alfa Romeo script sits above a diffuser with one exhaust outlet on each side.

The current Giulia will remain in production at least until the end of 2027, alongside the Stelvio and their respective Quadrifoglio versions. Alfa Romeo has shelved the all-electric sedan that was originally due to debut in 2026. At the Paris Motor Show, during the presentation of the Cuorerosso, Santo Ficili explained that customers continue to ask for powertrains beyond battery-electric options, one of the reasons the brand chose to extend production of the two current models.

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Alfa Romeo is therefore reassessing its D-segment strategy. The industrial plan calls for the brand to study new interpretations of the Giulia and Stelvio on architectures that can support multiple types of powertrain. Ficili has also linked future decisions to the economic return on the required investments.

Once the current Giulia reaches the end of its lifecycle, Alfa Romeo could even move away from the traditional sedan format. Its successor may adopt a different body style, and one possibility under discussion is a single model that could replace both the Giulia and Stelvio.