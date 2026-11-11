Alfa Romeo’s electric pivot leaves Giulia and Stelvio in limbo

Alfa Romeo is once again playing its favorite Italian sport, strategic soul-searching while keeping auto journalists on a diet of pure speculation. With the entry-level Junior currently carrying more than half of the brand’s global sales, CEO Santo Ficili and his team are locked in a identity crisis, balancing mass-market volume against the high-octane DNA that diehard Alfisti pray to every night.

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The concrete portion of the roadmap begins in early 2028 with the official successor to the Tonale. Slated to sit at the high end of the C-SUV segment, flirting dangerously with D-segment proportions, this new SUV will draw heavy design inspiration from the “Cuorerosso” concept showcased at the Paris Motor Show, ushering in the Biscione’s next stylistic era.

Following that, Alfa plans to resurrect the spirit of the compact Giulietta and 147, though don’t expect a traditional low-slung hatchback. To accommodate floor-mounted battery packs, Ficili envisions a high-riding compact crossover. French outlet Journal Auto even hints this model could resurrect the “Alfetta” nameplate, built in Tychy, Poland by 2030 to eventually replace the Junior.

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Meanwhile, the executive D-segment is pure drama. Alfa Romeo officially pulled the plug on its original plan to launch pure-electric replacements for the Giulia and Stelvio. Instead, the current internal combustion models, including the tire-shredding Quadrifoglio variants, will stay on assembly lines until late 2027.

What happens in 2028 for sedan and SUV purists remains an unsolved riddle, as management re-evaluates how to keep a foothold in the segment without going bankrupt on EV architectures nobody is buying.

Before any of these mass-production models hit showrooms, Cristiano Fiorio promised a grand appetizer for 2027: a ultra-limited, sky-high-priced halo car built under the hyper-exclusive “Bottega Fuoriserie” program, following in the footsteps of the 33 Stradale. Powertrain and body style details remain classified, but one thing is clear. By 2027, Alfa Romeo promises we will finally understand where the brand is heading, provided they don’t change their minds three more times first.