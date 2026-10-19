Stellantis double down: Leapmotor B05 set for Spain

If you can’t beat European import tariffs, you might as well pack your bags, move right into the continent, and set up camp in sunny Spain. That appears to be the master plan for Leapmotor International, the joint venture forged between Chinese EV upstart Leapmotor and global automotive giant Stellantis.

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Fresh on the heels of kicking off assembly for its B10 electric crossover at the Stellantis facility in Zaragoza on October 16, 2026, the brand has officially announced that a second model, the B05, will soon join the Spanish production lines. Authentic European heritage now goes perfectly together with high-tech Chinese battery wizardry wrapped in Spanish sheet metal.

This strategic expansion cements Zaragoza as the beating heart of Leapmotor’s industrial footprint in Europe. Rather than treating local manufacturing as a mere photo opportunity for local politicians, Leapmotor International insists its “Made in Europe” mantra is about genuine integration.

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By piggybacking on Stellantis’s sprawling industrial infrastructure, established local supplier networks, and veteran factory workforce, the brand aims to deliver cutting-edge global innovation wrapped in familiar European quality standards.

According to Leapmotor International CEO Danilo Annese, adding the B05 to Zaragoza’s pipeline marks another critical milestone in transforming global tech into tangible local products. In corporate-speak, it’s a tailored “local-for-local” approach. In plain English, it means building cars right where you want to sell them so you can avoid shipping headaches and political drama.

While the exact launch timeline for the B05 remains under wraps, the broader message is crystal clear: Chinese tech and European production muscles are settling in for a long-term marriage under the Stellantis umbrella.

Whether European buyers will embrace a Chinese electric heart beating inside a Spanish chassis remains surely uncertain, but one thing is certain: Zaragoza is rapidly becoming the ultimate test lab for Western-Eastern automotive matchmaking.