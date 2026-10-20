Same price tag, bigger battery: Leapmotor B10 gets a surprise Spanish twist

When European trade bureaucrats drafted heavy tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, slapping imports with an extra 30.7% charge, Leapmotor and parent group Stellantis didn’t panic. They simply packed their bags and moved assembly to Figueruelas near Zaragoza, Spain, right alongside the Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa. Instead of pocketing the tariff savings or dropping prices, Leapmotor chose a far more cunning strategy: throwing in a bigger battery and extra range without adding a single euro to the sticker price.

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Initially shipped by sea directly from China, the European-spec Leapmotor B10 electric SUV now rolled out of Aragon with under-the-hood surprises. The base Pro trim upgrades its usable LFP battery capacity from 56.2 kWh to 60.8 kWh, boosting estimated WLTP range from 361 km to nearly 420 km. The longer-range Pro Max pushes its pack from 67.1 kWh to 68.7 kWh, bumping range close to 450 km.

Final European homologation might trim those estimates slightly, but for daily commuters, it turns the base model into a genuine workhorse rather than a range-anxiety simulator.

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All of this happens while maintaining list prices at €30,264 for the Pro and €34,264 for the Pro Max. Against rivals, that price-to-range math is brutal: the MG S5 EV sits at a similar price point with only 340 km of range, while BYD’s Atto 3 Evo manages more distance only by charging a bigger premium.

Naturally, local production brings typical mid-lifecycle quirks. Spanish-built B10 models lose the slow trickle Mode 2 home charging cable, apparently, slow-charging at home is last season, but buyers finally gain a rear window wiper, an essential luxury Chinese product planners seemingly forgot. The color palette expands to five shades, with Sage Green standing as the sole free finish.

Best of all, European assembly unlocks juicy regional tax incentives, potentially adding thousands in ecological bonuses for French and European buyers. As deliveries begin in mid-December, Stellantis proves that the best way to dodge tariff penalties is giving drivers extra kilowatts for free.