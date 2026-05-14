Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Rocky Mountain gets a V8 heart

The 2027 Jeep Wrangler Rocky Mountain 392 is a new limited edition reserved exclusively for the Canadian market, built on the mechanical foundation of the Wrangler Moab 392 and powered by a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 capable of producing 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. That power reserve delivers strong performance both on pavement and in off-road environments, where the Wrangler has historically built its identity, while the dual-mode exhaust allows drivers to switch between a quieter setup and the full sound of the American V8.

Jeep Wrangler Rocky Mountain 392 brings V8 power to Canada

The technical equipment of the Wrangler Rocky Mountain 392 confirms the specialist nature of the model on which it is based. The 17-inch wheels, prepared for beadlock capability, are paired with 35-inch all-terrain tires, while the 4.56 final drive ratio and full-time Selec-Trac four-wheel-drive system with a 2.72:1 low-range ratio complete a mechanical package designed to tackle difficult terrain without compromise.

The model’s Canadian identity comes through a series of dedicated styling details. On the outside, the SUV features a specific hood decal, body-color fender flares and a custom red badge inside the tailgate. The Sky One-Touch power top allows drivers to open the fabric roof section at the push of a button.

Inside, the reference to the Canadian flag appears through black Nappa leather seats with contrasting red stitching and dark ruby red seat belts, giving the cabin an immediately recognizable visual character.

The Rocky Mountain 392 forms part of the Twelve 4 Twelve program, a series of twelve celebratory models with which Jeep is marking 85 years of four-wheel-drive heritage. It will reach selected Canadian dealerships from the fourth quarter of 2026 in Bright White, black and Granite Crystal Metallic, with a list price of 99,995 Canadian dollars including destination charges.