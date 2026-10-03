Jeep Wrangler retakes the US sales lead as Ford Bronco falls behind

The Jeep Wrangler is back ahead of the Ford Bronco in US sales after losing the quarterly lead to its rival in the spring. From July through September 2026, Jeep delivered 44,757 Wranglers, up 5% from a year earlier, compared with 38,020 Broncos. The summer turnaround gives Wrangler a 16,055-unit advantage through the first nine months, a period in which Jeep never lost the overall year-to-date lead.

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Jeep Wrangler strikes back after Ford Bronco’s Q2 sales victory

Bronco did not have a bad quarter, however. Ford reported a 0.4% year-over-year increase and its best third-quarter result since the nameplate returned in 2021. That record came despite monthly declines of 5% in July and 9% in August. Bronco had claimed the second-quarter lead with 45,739 deliveries, a level it could not repeat between July and September.

The rivalry also reflects two different approaches to both pavement and difficult trails. Bronco uses an independent front suspension, while Wrangler retains a solid front axle, a traditional setup that many off-road enthusiasts favor for demanding terrain. Ford relies on turbocharged engines across the Bronco range, while Jeep still offers the Moab 392 for buyers who want a V8 under the hood.

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Both SUVs allow owners to remove the roof and doors, making the comparison particularly direct for customers who value open-air driving. Bronco’s return therefore gave Wrangler a serious alternative aimed at many of the same buyers without simply copying Jeep’s mechanical formula.

Pricing requires a little more context. A two-door Wrangler Sport starts at $38,030 including destination, while the $43,290 figure often quoted for the Bronco refers to a four-door Big Bend. That Bronco is not the least expensive version in Ford’s lineup, so the difference of more than $5,000 does not represent a direct comparison between equivalent configurations. Door count and trim level matter before declaring such a large price advantage for Jeep.

Wrangler’s performance stands out even more because it comes during a difficult period for the Jeep brand overall in the United States. Wrangler sales increased both during the quarter and year to date, reaching 131,011 units through September, up 2% from the same period in 2025.

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Bronco reached 114,956 sales from January through September, still enough to set its own record for the first nine months of a year.

The annual contest remains open, but Ford enters the final quarter with a substantial gap to close. To finish 2026 ahead of Wrangler, Bronco must sell at least 16,056 more units than Jeep’s off-roader during the final three months, regardless of the absolute number of vehicles each model delivers.