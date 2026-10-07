Grand Cherokee Trackhawk vs. GT-R: the quarter-mile blowout ended in brake-stomping panic

The folks behind YouTube’s Wheels channel usually spend their weekends breathing in tire smoke at Las Vegas Motor Speedway or Mission Raceway Park (aka Thunder by the River). This time around, they ventured down south to Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida for a classic “Domestic versus Import” showdown, presumably at the FL2K event. Representing Team Uncle Sam was a menacing Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk sporting black paint, mismatched gray doors, lime green wheels, and serious drag radials. On the opposing side sat a heavily modified R35 Nissan GT-R draped in carbon fiber panels, rolling on sticky race wheels, and barking through a raw side-exit exhaust.

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Neither car is strictly current tech, considering Nissan euthanized the North American R35 after the 2024 model year without an immediate successor, leaving enthusiasts praying for that rumored R36 GT-R or upcoming Skyline preview before year-end.

Meanwhile, Stellantis is busy rolling out 2027 Cherokee Trailhawk Hybrids, Grand Wagoneer Overland configurators, and Wrangler JL-2A specials while ignoring our collective cries for a new WL-generation Trackhawk.

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When the tree lit up, the two beasts staged up, and the heavy-set Trackhawk capitalized on its legendary all-wheel-drive traction. Launching like a thrown cinderblock, the Jeep grabbed the early lead with a swift 2.82-second reaction time.

Physics and insane top-end horsepower always win in the end. Around the half-track mark, Godzilla woke up. The modified GT-R began eating up tarmac at a terrifying rate, steadily pulling alongside the high-riding SUV.

Just as the GT-R hit maximum boost, tragedy struck the Trackhawk. The massive SUV encountered technical gremlins near the finish line, wiggling violently across its lane. Forced to choose between a terrifying crash reel or a date with the wall, the Trackhawk driver stomped the brakes to regain control, crossing the line in a safe but disappointing 9.41 seconds at a meager 103 mph.

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Godzilla casually rocketed past to lay down a jaw-dropping 7.35-second pass at over 189 mph. It was a dramatic reminder that while heavy Mopar horsepower can leap off the line, keeping a 5,000-pound brick straight at triple-digit speeds is purely an optional courtesy.