Jeep earns special recognition in Moab as the city’s “Official 4×4”

Jeep will help fund community events and trail maintenance in Moab through a two-year agreement that gives the brand the title of “Official 4×4 of Moab.” Announced on October 6 and taking effect this month, the partnership expands a relationship previously known mainly through off-road events and the annual Easter Jeep Safari.

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Jeep earns Official 4×4 of Moab title and invests in local trails

The Moab City Council approved the agreement in September. According to the Moab Sun News, Jeep will contribute $125,000 per year and provide five vehicles for city use. The agreement also sets a target of $10 million in media value to promote Moab, separate from the direct funding paid to the city.

Moab City Manager Michael Black says the partnership will bring new resources to local events and trail stewardship while supporting responsible use of the surrounding environment. The program includes the Red Rock Arts Festival and celebrations for Moab’s 125th anniversary, allowing Jeep to reach people beyond the traditional off-road community.

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Every year, Moab welcomes thousands of participants for the Easter Jeep Safari, organized by the Red Rock 4-Wheelers. Jeep has spent decades testing vehicles on Utah’s rocky trails and unveiling concepts created for the event. Brand CEO Branden Coté points to the local landscape and community as important parts of Jeep history and connects the new agreement with further investment in the area.

Jeep also supported several major US events during 2026. Jeep Beach brought enthusiasts to Daytona Beach, Florida, while Toledo Jeep Fest attracted fans in Ohio. The brand also backed the Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion in Tennessee and the Rebelle Rally, an all-women off-road navigation competition.

In California, Jeep contributed to work on the Rubicon Trail, supporting restoration efforts and continued access. The Moab partnership will bring a similar approach to trails around the Utah city, combining financial support with projects developed alongside local land-management organizations.

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The 2027 Easter Jeep Safari will already include a stewardship project focused on the Chicken Corners trail corridor. Jeep will work with the Red Rock 4-Wheelers, the Bureau of Land Management’s Moab Field Office and Tread Lightly! to support trail preservation and responsible access to public lands.