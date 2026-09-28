Dodge and Jeep fans get five new LEGO sets to build

The Fast & Furious Dodge Charger and the Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler headline five LEGO sets dedicated to American brands, alongside builds based on the Challenger, Viper and Wrangler Rubicon. In the United States, prices range from $26.99 to $199.99, while piece counts and working mechanical features separate the sets aimed at younger builders from those designed for adults.

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Dodge and Jeep expand their LEGO presence with five new builds

The LEGO Technic Dodge Charger R/T, set 42231, uses 1,516 pieces and costs $159.99, with a recommended age of 18 and up. A supercharger protruding through the black hood hints at the mechanical detail underneath. LEGO recreates the V8 with a chain-driven mechanism, while the drivetrain includes a driveshaft and rear differential. In addition to becoming a LEGO set, the Charger has also become a Christmas tree ornament.

Working steering and suspension let builders interact with several moving components after completing the model. Two NOS bottles and a fire extinguisher reference the movie car’s equipment. Once assembled, the Charger measures more than 15.7 inches long.

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The Jurassic Park Wrangler requires even more work, with 1,924 pieces and a $199.99 price tag. Set 77984 recreates the gray-and-red off-roader at 1:10 scale and offers several configurations inspired by the Jeeps seen in the movie. A functional winch and removable roof add interactive elements, while the East Dock sign provides an instantly recognizable reference for Jurassic Park fans.

The LEGO Technic Wrangler Rubicon 42227 targets builders ages 10 and up with 723 pieces and a $64.99 price. The spare tire controls the steering, while working suspension helps the wheels move over obstacles. An opening hood reveals the V6 engine. LEGO also adds a removable surfboard to the teal Jeep with orange wheels, along with a small duck referencing the tradition of Jeep owners leaving rubber ducks on other enthusiasts’ vehicles.

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The Viper GTS-R 42234 carries the same $64.99 price but uses 805 pieces to recreate the white sports car with blue stripes. Under the hood, the V10 features moving pistons, while the build also includes a differential and opening doors. The instructions also provide a way to unlock a LEGO Technic livery in Forza Horizon 6, provided players own the game and meet the applicable requirements.

The Challenger SRT Hellcat 77237 sits at the bottom of the price range at $26.99 and belongs to the Speed Champions lineup. Its 390 pieces recreate the green body, black hood and rear spoiler, while a Dodge-clad minifigure completes the set. LEGO recommends it for builders ages nine and up.