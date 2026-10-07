A $55,000 Mopar barn find: this 1969 Charger 440 deserves a second look

In the dark, blurry realm of Facebook Marketplace, finding a classic project car usually feels like deciphering a UFO sighting photo taken on a potato. Enter this 1969 Dodge Charger, which somehow managed to break the internet seller code by featuring photos good enough to be your next desktop wallpaper.

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Parked in Alton Bay, New Hampshire, this classic muscle car is living proof that proper lighting and a functional camera lens can make a rusty floor pan look downright poetic.

Beyond the stellar photography, the main attraction is a running and driving big-block 440 paired with a 727 TorqueFlite automatic transmission, basically the ultimate recipe to make any die-hard Mopar fan forget their financial boundaries.

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Back in 1969, while Dodge awkwardly tried selling a sleepy 145-horsepower 225 slant-six to about 500 thoroughly confused buyers, real muscle enthusiasts were springing for the 375-horsepower 440 R/T or dropping an extra $648.20 for the legendary 425-horsepower Street Hemi, a price option only around 400 buyers were bold enough to select.

Whether this Charger’s fully overhauled 440 is matching-numbers remains a mystery wrapped in seller silence. Given that the car clearly endured a protracted period of static hibernation, it’s far more likely the current owner pulled it from long-term storage, dropped in a fresh big-block heart, routed new fuel and brake lines, and got it rolling again.

The body is surprisingly solid overall, though it suffers from the quintessential classic Charger ailment: a rusted-out trunk floor that demands proper metal fabrication. To sweeten the deal, the sale includes extra parts like a replacement passenger front fender and a brand-new steering box.

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The seller insists this Charger runs and drives well enough that you could theoretically pilot it home and save on transport fees, though taking an unverified barn find on a long-distance road trip requires a very specific brand of optimism.

However, the real kicker is the price tag. The owner believes $55,000 is a fair ask, strictly cash only, with no trades entertained. While fifty-five grand for a project car will trigger immediate sticker shock, the combination of a running 440 big-block, solid structural bones, and commercial-grade photography means someone just might fall for the lighting.