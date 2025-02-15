1969 Dodge Charger Daytona finds first owner after 50 years

The Dodge Charger is a legendary name in the automotive world, but among all its incarnations, the second generation, produced from 1968 to 1970, represents the true pinnacle of the American muscle car. In particular, the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona stands out as an extraordinary specimen, with only 503 models ever produced.

1969 Dodge Charger Daytona finds an owner after 50 years

The birth of the Daytona is a fascinating story of engineering and innovation. Specifically designed for NASCAR competition, this “winged warrior” wasn’t simply the product of bold imagination, but the result of sophisticated aerodynamic studies. Chrysler entrusted the project to John Pointer, an engineer from their missile division, who applied advanced aerodynamic principles to transform the 1968 Charger into a record-breaking machine. Its design, characterized by an aerodynamic nose and an imposing rear wing, allowed the vehicle to reach the historic milestone of 200 miles per hour.

Among all the units produced, one in particular has a unique history: the only 1969 Charger Daytona never titled or registered. Originally ordered by a Rhode Island dealership, it was later transferred to Florida, where it remained for over fifty years. The car, initially blue with a black stripe, underwent some significant modifications, including the addition of a vinyl roof, making it one of only three Daytonas with this particular feature. In 1974, it was repainted and the rear stripe was changed from black to white to better match the interior.

The recent history of this Daytona is tied to Billy Pope, an enthusiast collector from Tennessee. Pope, whose passion for muscle cars began in 1985 with the purchase of a 1970 Chevelle SS396, has created an extraordinary collection of classic American cars. The Daytona, equipped with the powerful 440 cubic inch Magnum V8 (375 horsepower) and Torqueflite automatic transmission, is the crown jewel of a collection that includes true museum pieces.

Among these stand out a 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird with a 440 Six-Barrel engine, a GTO Judge, a rare 1969 Firebird Trans Am, a Plum Crazy Dodge Challenger T/A, an unrestored 1970 Buick GSX, and a pair of 1969 Hurst/Olds 455s. Each vehicle in the Pope collection represents an important chapter in American muscle car history, together forming a living museum of the golden era of U.S. automotive history.