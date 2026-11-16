On December 9, 2026, a remarkably preserved 2009 Ferrari Scuderia Spider 16M will cross the auction block in Abu Dhabi, offering well-heeled collectors a rare shot at one of Maranello’s finest open-top creations.

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Built to celebrate Ferrari’s sixteenth Formula 1 Constructors’ World Championship, the 16M was strictly capped at 499 units, immediately cementing its status as future blue-chip collector bait.

This particular example, chassis number 66916, wears classic Rosso Corsa paint bisected by a crisp Italian Tricolore racing stripe. Even better, it shows a mere 3,260 miles (roughly 5,246 km) on the odometer, meaning its previous custodians spent far more time admiring it than actually enjoying its screaming exhaust note.

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Sold new through “The Collection” in Coral Gables, Florida, it bounced from sunny California to another U.S. garage before eventually migrating to the United Arab Emirates, picking up a coveted Ferrari Classiche Red Book certification along the way.

Unveiled in 2008 as the roofless sibling to the hardcore 430 Scuderia, the Spider 16M proved that chopping off the top didn’t mean going soft. Despite adding necessary chassis reinforcements, Ferrari’s engineers went on an obsessive diet, shaving 80 kilograms off the standard F430 Spider to hit a dry weight of just 1,340 kilograms. When it debuted, it was so sharp that it actually lapped the Fiorano test track faster than the legendary F50.

Behind the seats sits a naturally aspirated 4.3-liter V8 howling out 510 HP, rocketing the drop-top from 0 to 62 mph in a blistering 3.7 seconds on its way to a 193-mph top speed. Following the same “more power, less weight” playbook perfected on the 360 Challenge Stradale, the 16M blends razor-sharp aerodynamics with the kind of visceral sensory overload modern turbocharged hybrids can only dream of.

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Auction estimates currently hover between $700,000 and $850,000 (€600,000 to €750,000), a steep price for wind-in-your-hair therapy, yet arguably a bargain for one of the last truly analog V8 Ferraris.