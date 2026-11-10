Did Stellantis betray Canada? Unifor fights back over Brampton assembly plant

When Stellantis decided to hand over the keys of its iconic Brampton assembly plant at 2000 Williams Parkway to armored vehicle manufacturer Roshel, the Canadian union Unifor didn’t exactly roll out the red carpet.

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Calling the transaction a outright “betrayal,” the union immediately threw down the gauntlet, calling upon Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Ontario Premier Doug Ford to step in and save traditional auto manufacturing before sedan lines are replaced by combat-ready hardware.

City Hall had actually tried to preemptively block such dramatic career changes back on February 25, when the city council unanimously approved a motion to overhaul local zoning regulations. Presented by Mayor Brown himself, the initiative aimed to restrict the property purely to automotive assembly and connected supply chain operations, effectively barring generic logistics or non-automotive industrial reboots.

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In an April public meeting, city planners clarified that the goal was to keep the assembly lines humming for regular cars, leaving everyone to wonder how Roshel plans to maneuver its military-grade ambitions around local municipal red tape.

The fallout extends far beyond the plant gates. In a September letter to Federal Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, Unifor sounded the alarm for hundreds of regional auto suppliers bracing for financial impact. Local union head Vito Beato pointed out the irony of swapping steady automotive jobs for defense-sector promises that currently hinge on unassigned military contracts.

While Mayor Brown diplomatically welcomed local economic activity, he strongly nudged Roshel toward the bargaining table with Unifor to discuss hiring and retraining displaced auto workers. Meanwhile, Minister Joly has been working to convene a four-party summit involving Stellantis, union leadership, Ontario officials, and plant representatives.

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Whether this high-stakes political intervention can steer the historic Brampton site back toward civilian vehicles or simply usher in an era of armored commutes remains the multi-million-dollar question.