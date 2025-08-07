Dodge set to unveil new muscle car at 10th annual Roadkill Nights event

Everything is ready for the 2025 edition of Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, scheduled for August 9 in Pontiac, Michigan, where the American automaker will unveil its new muscle car to mark the event’s tenth anniversary. The debut will take place during a press preview on Friday, August 8, but will also be livestreamed on Dodge’s official YouTube channel starting at 11:00 AM ET, allowing enthusiasts to follow every moment in real time.

Dodge to unveil new muscle car at Roadkill Nights 2025

The new muscle car represents an important chapter for Dodge, which continues to keep alive the tradition of combustion performance in an era dominated by electrification. While details about the model remain secret, expectations point to an extreme vehicle, spiritual successor to the Hellcat, ready to make its mark both on the street and track.

The automaker needs to reverse course after selling only 47,481 units in the United States during the first months of 2025, registering a 49% decline. The sharp drop is primarily due to poor Daytona sales and the cessation of production of the previous-generation Charger and gasoline-powered Challenger.

The reveal will kick off a weekend packed with events, including legal drag racing on historic Woodward Avenue, performances by NHRA stars like Tony Stewart and Matt Hagan, racing simulators, concept car displays including the Ram 1500 NASCAR, and appearances by notable figures from American automotive culture.

The new Dodge “Badassadors,” enthusiasts selected to represent the brand across America, will also make their official debut during the weekend, helping to create a direct bridge between the community and the parent company.

For those unable to attend in person, livestreaming of the main event will be available on August 9 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM ET on YouTube.com/Dodge and DodgeGarage.com.