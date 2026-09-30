Dodge Attitude R/T becomes one of Mexico’s top 10 sedans

The Dodge Attitude R/T has become the brand’s best-selling model in Mexico, where prices start at 364,900 pesos, or about $20,200 at current exchange rates. Dodge sources the car from China, and the fourth generation moves well beyond the budget-focused approach of its predecessors. Stellantis says the Attitude now ranks among Mexico’s 10 most popular compact sedans, although it does not specify the exact position or the period covered by that ranking.

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Dodge Attitude R/T becomes the brand’s best-selling model in Mexico

The Mexican lineup includes SXT, Sport and GT trims, all sold under the Attitude R/T name. As a result, R/T does not identify only the highest-performance version. Dodge applies the badge to the entire family, making Attitude R/T GT the full name of the range-topping trim.

Dodge based the latest Attitude on the GAC Empow, which GAC builds in China and Dodge sells under its own brand exclusively in Mexico. Previous Attitude generations came from Hyundai and Mitsubishi models with a stronger focus on affordability. The switch to the GAC sedan also increased its dimensions. The car measures about 15.4 feet long and 6.1 feet wide, while the trunk provides roughly 13.1 cubic feet of cargo space.

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Available equipment includes a 10.25-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Higher trims add ventilated front seats and wireless phone charging, while the ambient lighting offers several selectable colors. Those features do not all come standard on the entry-level SXT, which carries the advertised starting price.

A 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine produces 168 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, working with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Dodge quotes a 0-62 mph time of 6.95 seconds and a top speed of about 126 mph, giving the latest Attitude a much stronger performance focus than earlier generations.

The GT comes standard with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, while available equipment includes an active exhaust that changes its sound according to the selected drive mode. Higher-spec versions also offer automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance and collision warning systems.

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The best fuel-economy figure in the specifications reaches roughly 53 mpg, but that number applies to the SXT on Mexico’s extra-urban test cycle. The same version returns about 42 mpg combined, while Sport and GT models post different figures.

Mopar also offers an extended warranty that can provide coverage for as long as six years or approximately 74,500 miles.