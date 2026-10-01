He sold his rare Dodge Charger for a house, 30 years later the Mopar brotherhood saved the heartbroken dad

Responsible adult choices have ruined countless muscle car dreams, and Canadian father Gilles Leduc learned that lesson the hard way back in the late nineties. To secure a down payment on a home, Gilles made the painfully sensible decision to sell his 1972 Dodge Charger Rallye, a true unicorn equipped with a 440 Magnum V8 and a four-speed manual transmission, making it one of just 26 produced on Canadian assembly lines.

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At the time, classic car values had not yet reached today’s dizzying heights, where even a pedestrian 1972 Charger SE comfortably clears twenty thousand euros. His ultra-rare 440 beast, on the other hand, belongs in a completely different financial league today.

Three decades later, YouTube creator Max Moskal, known as “Trooper Max” on his channel Subdivision Auto, caught wind of the story. Driven by the relentless detective work of the online Mopar community, Moskal actually tracked down the elusive 1-of-26 Charger. It was sitting fully restored in the garage of a new owner who had zero intention of letting it go.

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Instead of a heartbreaking dead end, the internet delivered a plot twist straight from a garage in Northern Ontario. Enter Dan, a diehard Mopar enthusiast who had spent ten years restoring a 1969 Dodge Coronet 500 with a 383 V8 and a four-speed manual.

Boasting fresh sheet metal, rebuilt floors, new suspension, upgraded brakes, and a clean interior, the Coronet was precisely what Gilles was looking for. Dan sold the project to Gilles for roughly $32,000 CAD, reminding him to simply enjoy the ride.

The build soon revealed its dark side. Pulling the 383 V8 apart exposed serious internal damage from a previous amateur rebuild, and the car still lacked bumpers, an intake manifold, carburetor, ignition, flywheel, camshaft, radiator, exhaust, wheels, and tires. Gilles promptly returned to full-time work and even listed his legendary Lake Runner snowmobile for sale.

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That is when the Mopar brotherhood stepped up in full force, donating aluminum cylinder heads, an Edelbrock AVS2 carburetor, an MSD ignition, a high-flow fuel pump, Mopar valve covers, and Auto Metal Direct chrome bumpers while Moskal clocked massive shop hours. Gilles may never get his original Charger back, but turning the key on that revived 383 Coronet will be the ultimate revenge on thirty years of adult responsibility.